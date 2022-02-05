Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months

California Highway Patrol rescues a couple snowed in their cabin for nearly two months. (Source: California Highway Patrol - Valley Division Air Operations)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people and their dog were rescued from their home via helicopter Tuesday in northern California after being snowed in for nearly two months.

California Highway Patrol said the pair had been snowed in their cabin since Dec. 6 and called authorities for help Feb. 1. Officials said they were unable to leave their home due to snow and downed trees and were running out of supplies.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested helicopter assistance to reach the couple due to the remote location and blocked roads. The helicopter was able to land near the cabin. The two people and their dog were flown to safety.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says eight Iowa school districts, including Linn...
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke ‘executed’; mayor halts no-knock entries
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Northeast grapples with icy roads as storm moves north