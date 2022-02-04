Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from an SUV that was on fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the rescue with the public on Thursday. According to the timestamp on the video, the rescue happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Deputy Michael Gregorek was responding to a call of a vehicle on fire. He had no idea what the scene was going to be like. Just a month prior, Gregorek said he responded to a call and a suspect had been throwing Molotov cocktails at a vehicle; he thought this could be something similar.

When he arrived at the scene he saw a man throwing something at the SUV with heavy smoke pouring out. For a brief time, he thought he was dealing with a criminal act. Until he heard the man yelling for his dog.

“He starts screaming, ‘My dog’s in the car,’” Gregorek said.

Gregorek ran to the back of the vehicle, pulled out his retractable baton, and smashed out the back window.

In the video, you can see the dog Hank as he appears confused and stressed with smoke pouring out the back.

Hank’s owner tried to drag him out, but the smoke was too heavy and he had to step aside. Gregorek then stepped in and hoisted Hank out of the vehicle and to safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Hank was in the vehicle waiting for his owner, with the window halfway open. The fire department believes the fire was electrical and likely started somewhere under the dashboard or console. The fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says eight Iowa school districts, including Linn...
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says
Jayson Wagner was off-duty when he noticed a fire in Marion
Off-duty Marion Firefighter credited for quick thinking during house fire in his neighborhood
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers online questionnaire to determine “heart age”
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers online questionnaire to determine “heart age”