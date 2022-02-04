Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers online questionnaire to determine “heart age”

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Being young at heart is now more than a state of mind. UIHC Cardiologist Dr. Phil Horwitz uses heart age as a way to help patients recognize their risk for health issues.

He says a “heart age” is a way for people to recognize their risk for a heart attack or a stroke.

“Risk factors are looked at like their blood pressure, their cholesterol, smoking, a lot of other factors and it’s used to try to predict who is more likely to develop heart problems or a stroke down the road,” said Dr. Horwitz.

As a part of Heart Health Awareness month, UIHC offers an online questionnaire that can help people find out their heart age.

If it’s older than you’re actual age, there’s a few things people can do to reverse that.

“Eating healthy as much of the time as we can, incorporating physical activity into our day as much as we can,” said Chrissy Meyer with the American Heart Association.

She says a “heart age” whether determined through an online survey or by a diagnosis from someone’s doctor, is something to be taken seriously. The sooner someone can try to reverse it, the better.

“When it comes to your heart health, consistency is key. These are small changes and small things you can do, but if you make them part of your habit and part of your routine, it definitely does have a heart health impact,” said Meyer.

To find your heart age - talk to your doctor, or click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says eight Iowa school districts, including Linn...
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates
Jayson Wagner was off-duty when he noticed a fire in Marion
Off-duty Marion Firefighter credited for quick thinking during house fire in his neighborhood
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers online questionnaire to determine “heart age”
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers online questionnaire to determine “heart age”
Off-duty Marion Firefighter credited for quick thinking during house fire in his neighborhood
Off-duty Marion Firefighter credited for quick thinking during house fire in his neighborhood