Trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents at their home in Cedar Rapids will now stand trial this fall.

It was set to start next week, but now it is set for Oct. 18.

Attorneys for Ethan Orton filed a motion about two weeks ago requesting to delay the trial.

Orton faces first degree murder charges in the deaths of his parents Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton.

Police say Orton admitted to stabbing and killing them in October last year at their Cedar Rapids home. When police arrived at the home, they say they found Orton sitting outside the home covered in blood.

Police say Orton told them he did it to “take charge of his life.”

