Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents

Court documents show a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents at their home in Cedar Rapids will now stand trial this fall.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents at their home in Cedar Rapids will now stand trial this fall.

It was set to start next week, but now it is set for Oct. 18.

Attorneys for Ethan Orton filed a motion about two weeks ago requesting to delay the trial.

Orton faces first degree murder charges in the deaths of his parents Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton.

Police say Orton admitted to stabbing and killing them in October last year at their Cedar Rapids home. When police arrived at the home, they say they found Orton sitting outside the home covered in blood.

Police say Orton told them he did it to “take charge of his life.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

People are working at an all-volunteer salon in Iowa to give cancer patients some TLC.
Talented locals work at Des Moines all-volunteer salon to give cancer patients some TLC
An Iowa doctor says he sees potential in an initiative President Joe Biden brought back to...
Iowa oncologist hopeful for Biden’s ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative
An Iowa doctor says he sees potential in an initiative President Joe Biden brought back to...
Iowa oncologist hopeful for Biden's 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative
The Board of Education for the Marion Independent School District is set to address plans to...
Marion Independent School District board to address renovation plans for elementary school