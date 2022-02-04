Structure fire in Iowa City causes estimated $30,000 in damages

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, at 5:04 pm, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of S. Riverside Drive.

Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes of arrival. Damage to the home was estimated at $30,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Marshall.

An occupant of the home was able to safely exit.

No injuries were reported.

