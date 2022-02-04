Sitting 18-0, Mid-Prairie plans to stay humble and hungry

WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - “We were 15-8 last year, which is a big improvement from previous years, but this year’s kind of been special,” said Mid-Prairie senior point guard Jackson Pennington.

Following their Tuesday night victory over Wilton, the Mid-Prairie boys basketball team improved to 18-0 on the season and remain the lone undefeated team in 2A.

“Feels pretty good. Job is not done though,” said Mid-Prairie senior guard Will Cavanagh. “It’s just one milestone, but we just have to keep going,” he added.

It’s a full circle moment for Daren Lambert who joined the Golden Hawks six years ago as a seventh grade social studies teacher. His first varsity team went 8-16. Now, those seventh grade students are seniors on this year’s team.

“It’s been great to see them grow from kids, to becoming young men and being a part of the growth that they’ve had,” said Lambert. “Seeing the success because they talked about all the things that they were going to do in high school, when they were in middle school. They’re doing those things right now.”

In addition to their win Tuesday, the team claimed the River Valley South division championship for the program’s first conference title of any kind since their Cedar Valley co-title in 2009.

“It feels great bringing success back to this basketball program because it’s obviously been a while,” said Mid-Prairie senior forward Carter Harmsen.

“It’s one of those things when you get here as a coach and take over a program, you kind of look at what the history has been. There’s been storied tradition here at Mid-Prairie and we had to get it back there. This group was kind of the one people knew that worked hard and has the talent to do it,” Lambert explained.

The Golden Hawks game plan of starting things on the back end, holding teams on average to around 42 points, is what has helped them get to this point.

“We play pretty good defense,” said Cavanagh. “I think that’s a goal of Coach Lambert’s is play good defense. It’s one of our goals as a team to hold teams under 40 points, so to continue to do that, I think that’s what’s given us success.”

“Defense for sure and the ball movement. Everyone has been moving the ball to find the open man and we continue to hit our shots,” said Harmsen.

They have a mentality that can take them far.

“Lately our motto in the huddle and at halftime between quarters is just finish. Finish on the defensive end, finish on the offensive end, put teams away and don’t even give them a chance. Just slam that door on them late,” said Pennington.

With three games left in the regular season, the Golden Hawks have even more they want to accomplish on their minds.

“Stay humble and stay hungry,” Lambert said is his message to his team.

