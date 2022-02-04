Show You Care
Runaway teenager missing in Linn County

Lorelei Perry
Lorelei Perry(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a teenager has run away.

17-year-old Lorelei Perry was recently seen in the area of 4th Ave SE and 17th St SE wearing a light blue sweatshirt, red & black athletic shorts, and gray booties. 

Perry is approximately 5′4″, 135 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. 

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts please contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100.

