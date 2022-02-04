Show You Care
Rep. Dave Williams announcing retirement from Iowa House

Dave Williams
Dave Williams(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday Iowa House Representative Dave Williams of Cedar Falls announced that he will not be seeking reelection.

“It’s been a true privilege to represent the Cedar Valley at the Iowa House and I’m very satisfied with what we’ve done in the last four years,” said Rep. Williams. “From working to make sure that all Iowa families have the educational opportunities and social services they deserve to paying forward my past experience in business, utilities, broadband, and the environment, my commitment to accurately represent my district has never wavered.”

Rep. Williams has represented House District 76 (formerly House District 60) since 2018 and lived in Cedar Falls for over forty years.

“During my time in the IowaLegislature I was able to reach across the aisle to work on substantive solutions to problems facing the Cedar Valley and all Iowans,” added Rep. Williams. “I’m honored by the faith my constituents have shown in me and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to pay forward my experience and expertise in service to our community and our state.”

