Old Creamery Theatre in Amana closes permanently due to financial struggle amid pandemic

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Old Creamery Theatre in Amana has closed permanently due to financial pressures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter posted on its website, the theatre’s board of directors said federal funding was secured too late to make an impact on keeping the theatre afloat.

The theatre temporarily closed its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic. It then reopened partially in the fall and winter of 2021 with roadshows, and had planned on a regular season of shows in 2022.

However, the board said despite the success of its roadshows, it was too little too late to turn the tide of the theatre’s financial pressures.

“The financial pressures endured during this extended closure have proven to be a catastrophe from which we could not recover,” the board wrote in the letter. “Coupled with the existing non-profit budget and all the usual expenses which were still incurred while closed, there was simply no way to continue to stay open.”

The Old Creamery Theatre started in 1971 in Garrison before moving to Amana. The theatre thanked the public for 50 years of support.

