Off-duty Marion Firefighter credited for quick thinking during house fire in his neighborhood

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion firefighter is being called a hero, for when he wasn’t even on duty. Marion Firefighter Jayson Wagner was letting his dog out Saturday afternoon, when he heard the smoke alarm from the home across the street. He also saw smoke. His firefighter instincts immediately kicked in.

“I called the fire station actually up the street,” he said. “And said hey these smoke detectors are going off, do you want to come by and check it out.”

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, and rescue the two dogs inside. The situation could have turned tragic if it wasn’t for Wagner’s quick thinking. “{Fire} Goes on for another 20 minutes, it just becomes more dangerous,” said Wagner. “These new houses seem to burn up a lot quicker than the older style houses do.”

Wagner is thankful his neighbors cleared their hydrant to give them quick water access. He’s also reminding people to make sure they have working smoke alarms. “They’re scary and they’re loud, but they save lives, and they save property.”

Wagner says smoke alarms are especially needed in the winter. “The furnace is going off all the time, always constantly running,” he said…” it saves lives. It’s very important to have them checked out and working.”

On or off duty, Wagner says he’s always aware of his surroundings. “It’s no difference than a nurse being off duty and giving somebody CPR, doing what they can to save,” he said. “It’s just me, doing what I can to do. Just always on duty.”

