Jury convicts Anamosa man of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man with previous domestic abuse convictions was convicted by a jury of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition after just a one-and-a-half-day trial.

The evidence at trial showed that in June 2020 41-year-old Douglas Hurt possessed a Chinese Type 56 7.62 x 39 mm caliber rifle, a Remington 870 Express Magnum 12-gauge shotgun, and ammunition.

Hurt had previously been convicted of one felony and three misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.

Hurt faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years on supervised release following any imprisonment.

