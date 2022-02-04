Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Jury convicts Anamosa man of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition

Douglas Hurt
Douglas Hurt(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man with previous domestic abuse convictions was convicted by a jury of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition after just a one-and-a-half-day trial.

The evidence at trial showed that in June 2020 41-year-old Douglas Hurt possessed a Chinese Type 56 7.62 x 39 mm caliber rifle, a Remington 870 Express Magnum 12-gauge shotgun, and ammunition.            

Hurt had previously been convicted of one felony and three misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.

Hurt faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years on supervised release following any imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says eight Iowa school districts, including Linn...
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates
Iowa City Community School District sign.
Iowa City Community School District launches ‘Grow Our Own’ program to give pathway for support staff to become teachers
ACLU calls on eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates
this is an image depicting a fire truck
Structure fire in Iowa City causes estimated $30,000 in damages