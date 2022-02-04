Show You Care
Iowa’s Fran McCaffery will miss Sunday game with COVID-19

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Hawkeyes’ home game against Minnesota on Sunday.

Assistant Billy Taylor will be serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence.

Iowa has lost three of its last four games.

The Hawkeyes’ game at Ohio State scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.

