Iowa oncologist hopeful for Biden’s ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative

An Iowa doctor says he sees potential in an initiative President Joe Biden brought back to fight cancer.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - An Iowa doctor says he sees potential in an initiative President Joe Biden brought back to fight cancer.

The “Cancer Moonshot” initiative launched during the Obama administration. The initiative’s goal is to cut deaths from cancer in half within the next 25 years.

Doctor Richard Deming, the medical director at MercyOne Cancer Care and Oncology in Des Moines, says extensive research is needed to find a cure.

“The reason to reignite this moonshot is to put special emphasis and focus on reducing the burden of cancer, and we know what to do, we have gained so much knowledge,” Deming said. “If we start measuring and make a focused attempt for the whole country, we can make significant advances.”

While research is important, he says 50 percent of cancers in the U.S. are preventable.

So the initiative should equally focus on accessible treatment.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

