Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa court affirms process that may exclude Black jurors

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected a Black man’s argument that he was denied his right to an impartial jury because of a flawed process that excluded Black people and resulted in only White jurors.

It is the second time the state’s high court heard an appeal from Kenneth Lee Lilly, who was convicted by an all-white jury in a county with a 3% Black population.

He’s serving a 25-year sentence for helping a relative rob a southeast Iowa bank in 2016.

He alleged that, by using voter and driver’s license registration lists to pick jury pools, Iowa is unfairly excluding a fair number of potential Black jurors.

The court says such systems are routinely used in many states and have not been proven to limit participation.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says eight Iowa school districts, including Linn...
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa’s Fran McCaffery will miss Sunday game with COVID-19
Iowa National Guard entrance.
250 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers to mobilize to Poland in 2022
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates