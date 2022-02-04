Iowa City Community School District launches ‘Grow Our Own’ program to give pathway for support staff to become teachers

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District has announced the launch of the support staff to teacher pathway within the “Grow Our Own” program.

The program is designed to help support staff that have a desire to move into a teaching position move closer to the goal. Participants in the program will be provided tuition support through the acost-sharing program.

Individuals who complete the program will be guaranteed a teaching position in the District upon their completion of a degree program.

District-specific professional development will also be provided on a monthly basis while employees pursue their teaching certificates.

The application process for interested support staff employees is currently open.

