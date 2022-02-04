Future changes to Iowa COVID-19 data reporting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - In less than 2 weeks the state of Iowa will no longer be under a COVID-19 disaster proclamation. Governor Reynolds announced Tuesday that she will not be extending the disaster proclamation past February 15th when it expires.

“Quite frankly, it’s something we expected to happen,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, Dubuque Public Health Specialist.

Corrigan says most people will not be directly impacted by these changes.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize we’re still under a public health emergency proclamation. And so this probably affects people more like public health and health care professionals that are really working with this on a daily basis, " said Corrigan.

The state will shut off its COVID-19 dashboard at midnight on February 15. Much of the data will be available through federal websites, but not county-specific data.

“None of us can know exactly what’s happening in counties,” said Sara Anne Willette, a COVID-19 Data Expert.

Willette believes it is too soon to turn off the dashboard.

“We aren’t done. There are still people getting sick every day. And still, people that are passing away in long-term care facilities as well as those. This is the wrong time to stop reporting is the wrong time to declare the pandemic over,” said Willette.

Corrigan believes county health departments still have a duty to the communities they serve with valuable information when needed.

“Local public health departments and boards of health still have discretion on doing more than is required, you know, based on local needs,” said Corrigan.

