Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Future changes to Iowa COVID-19 data reporting

According to a new poll from Monmouth University, most Americans say it’s time to accept COVID...
According to a new poll from Monmouth University, most Americans say it’s time to accept COVID as a part of life and move on.(Garrison Waites / U.S. Army)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - In less than 2 weeks the state of Iowa will no longer be under a COVID-19 disaster proclamation. Governor Reynolds announced Tuesday that she will not be extending the disaster proclamation past February 15th when it expires.

“Quite frankly, it’s something we expected to happen,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, Dubuque Public Health Specialist.

Corrigan says most people will not be directly impacted by these changes.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize we’re still under a public health emergency proclamation. And so this probably affects people more like public health and health care professionals that are really working with this on a daily basis, " said Corrigan.

The state will shut off its COVID-19 dashboard at midnight on February 15. Much of the data will be available through federal websites, but not county-specific data.

“None of us can know exactly what’s happening in counties,” said Sara Anne Willette, a COVID-19 Data Expert.

Willette believes it is too soon to turn off the dashboard.

“We aren’t done. There are still people getting sick every day. And still, people that are passing away in long-term care facilities as well as those. This is the wrong time to stop reporting is the wrong time to declare the pandemic over,” said Willette.

Corrigan believes county health departments still have a duty to the communities they serve with valuable information when needed.

“Local public health departments and boards of health still have discretion on doing more than is required, you know, based on local needs,” said Corrigan.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Latest News

A Dubuque teen accused of being involved in a rape will be charged as an adult.
Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
President Biden has spoken this morning, addressing the nation about this U.S. raid in Syria.
US counter-terrorism operation leads to death of ISIS leader
Eastern Iowa record stores are seeing the impacts of the nationwide revival of vinyl.
Eastern Iowa record stores see impact of vinyl revival
A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two...
Two in Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns
Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes