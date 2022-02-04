Free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate-income workers in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is still available for qualifying low-to-moderate income workers in Johnson County.

Eligible households must have a 2021 annual income below $57,000. Those interested in free tax preparation and filing should call 319-335-0857 or email vita@uiowa.edu.

Taxpayers who work with VITA volunteers to help file their taxes do not pay to have their returns prepared and do not pay to get their refunds.

VITA services are available through Monday, April 12, 2022. Translation services are also available.

More information is available at biz.uiowa.edu/vita.

