Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate-income workers in Johnson County

1040 Tax Form and Earned Income Tax Credit
1040 Tax Form and Earned Income Tax Credit(Lowell Rose)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is still available for qualifying low-to-moderate income workers in Johnson County.

Eligible households must have a 2021 annual income below $57,000. Those interested in free tax preparation and filing should call 319-335-0857 or email vita@uiowa.edu.

Taxpayers who work with VITA volunteers to help file their taxes do not pay to have their returns prepared and do not pay to get their refunds.

VITA services are available through Monday, April 12, 2022. Translation services are also available.

More information is available at biz.uiowa.edu/vita.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says eight Iowa school districts, including Linn...
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates
As part of the $2.8 million project, the city will build a new playground, splash pad, two...
Comiskey Park project delayed
Federal pilot program to allow 18 to 21-year-olds to drive semi-trucks
COVID
Public health emergency order expiring to affect health care providers
Future Ready Iowa summer internship grants connect young people to job experience as employment...
Future Ready Iowa summer internship grants connect young people to job experience as employment decreases among that population