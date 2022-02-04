Dubuque Police Chief search narrowed to four finalists

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque has narrowed the search for its Chief of Police position to four finalists.

The position became vacant following the retirement of Mark Dalsing in September 2021.

The four finalists will meet with representatives from the City’s leadership team, a police staff panel with diverse representation from the police department, and a community members panel representing partner organizations, neighborhood associations, and the Dubuque Community-Police Relations Committee.

The four finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Ronald Davis Davis, of Lockport, Ill., has over 30 years of law enforcement experience in three municipal police agencies in the Chicago area. He is currently police captain with the METRA Police Department and his previous experience includes serving on the police departments for the City of Burbank and City of Park Ridge. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice from Chicago State University. Davis is a Certified Police Chief through the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and a Certified Police Officer by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Michael Drake Drake, of Gardiner, NY, has 25 years of service in state law enforcement. Drake is currently a major with the New York State Police. He previously worked as a police officer for the Village of Monticello, NY, and a firefighter/emergency medical technician for Highland, NY. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marist College. Drake also has an advanced diploma in law enforcement from the FBI National Academy.

Jeremy Jensen Jensen, of Dubuque, has over 30 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Dubuque Police Department since 1994 and had been serving as assistant chief until he was named interim chief of police in September 2021. Previously, he held law enforcement positions with Benton County, Vinton, and Sumner, Iowa. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in communication from the University of Dubuque. Jensen is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Daniel Hostens Hostens, of Galesburg, Ill., has 30 years of law enforcement experience. He is currently the deputy chief of police for the City of Galesburg where he has been a member of the police department since 1996. Hostens’ previous experience includes serving as a military police officer with the US Army and a mutual aid response team trainer for the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System. He holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and general studies from Western Illinois University and completed Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

City Manager Mike Van Milligen will make a recommendation to fill the position which must be approved by the city council after the interviews are completed.

