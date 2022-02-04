Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Despite the most murders since 2015, other violent crimes in Dubuque dropped last year, police say

The Dubuque Police Department released its crime rates data for 2021
Despite the most murders since 2015, other violent crimes in Dubuque dropped last year, police say
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lieutenant Ted McClimon with the Dubuque Police Department says the drop in violent crime in Dubuque is overall good news, including drops in sexual assault, robberies, and aggravated assault.

In 2021, Dubuque saw 95, 22, and 104 cases of sexual assault, robberies, and aggravated assault respectively. Those numbers are down from the ones reported in 2020, which McClimon mentioned were 105 cases of sexual assault, 26 robberies, and 135 cases of aggravated assault.

But murder stands out as one of two categories that increased last year. Police said, though, those murders do not point to a larger trend.

”There is no real comparisons or specifics that move from one case to the other,” McClimon said. “They were all kind of their own separate incidents.”

Last year, Dubuque police responded to five murder cases, the highest number the city had seen since 2015.

Shots fired with criminal intent also rose to 21, compared to 17 in 2020. McClimon pointed out police have solved 13 of those already, in part, thanks to the traffic camera system, which he said they are looking to expand in 2022.

”All the way from our murders to a property damage accident we are using those daily, multiple times daily, so increase in those is going to be helpful for us,” he added. “It is another set of eyes out there that is just vital and we are able to watch it live time, when we do have information coming in we can go back and watch stuff again.”

It is a different story for non-violent or property crimes. Most categories in the report saw an increase last year, including burglaries and thefts.

”Some of the burglaries and thefts, over the years they will kind of go up and down and kind of fluctuate,” McClimon explained. “The one that does stick out to me is the theft of the motor vehicles.”

Motor vehicle thefts stick out to lieutenant McClimon because police reported 85 of those cases last year, the highest since 2013.

”Some of it was we had a little bit of a spree with some juveniles, some teenagers later in 2021,” he mentioned.

McClimon said, in many instances, people left their keys in the car.

“During the winter we will see people start their cars to warm it up and then go back inside and get ready for work,” he added. “There is remote starts where that is probably okay, but if you are leaving your vehicle unattended for a period of time in the morning or the evenings to warm them up then you are leaving yourself at risk for your vehicle to be stolen.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Latest News

A Dubuque teen accused of being involved in a rape will be charged as an adult.
Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
President Biden has spoken this morning, addressing the nation about this U.S. raid in Syria.
US counter-terrorism operation leads to death of ISIS leader
Eastern Iowa record stores are seeing the impacts of the nationwide revival of vinyl.
Eastern Iowa record stores see impact of vinyl revival
A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two...
Two in Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns
Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes