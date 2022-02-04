Despite the most murders since 2015, other violent crimes in Dubuque dropped last year, police say

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lieutenant Ted McClimon with the Dubuque Police Department says the drop in violent crime in Dubuque is overall good news, including drops in sexual assault, robberies, and aggravated assault.

In 2021, Dubuque saw 95, 22, and 104 cases of sexual assault, robberies, and aggravated assault respectively. Those numbers are down from the ones reported in 2020, which McClimon mentioned were 105 cases of sexual assault, 26 robberies, and 135 cases of aggravated assault.

But murder stands out as one of two categories that increased last year. Police said, though, those murders do not point to a larger trend.

”There is no real comparisons or specifics that move from one case to the other,” McClimon said. “They were all kind of their own separate incidents.”

Last year, Dubuque police responded to five murder cases, the highest number the city had seen since 2015.

Shots fired with criminal intent also rose to 21, compared to 17 in 2020. McClimon pointed out police have solved 13 of those already, in part, thanks to the traffic camera system, which he said they are looking to expand in 2022.

”All the way from our murders to a property damage accident we are using those daily, multiple times daily, so increase in those is going to be helpful for us,” he added. “It is another set of eyes out there that is just vital and we are able to watch it live time, when we do have information coming in we can go back and watch stuff again.”

It is a different story for non-violent or property crimes. Most categories in the report saw an increase last year, including burglaries and thefts.

”Some of the burglaries and thefts, over the years they will kind of go up and down and kind of fluctuate,” McClimon explained. “The one that does stick out to me is the theft of the motor vehicles.”

Motor vehicle thefts stick out to lieutenant McClimon because police reported 85 of those cases last year, the highest since 2013.

”Some of it was we had a little bit of a spree with some juveniles, some teenagers later in 2021,” he mentioned.

McClimon said, in many instances, people left their keys in the car.

“During the winter we will see people start their cars to warm it up and then go back inside and get ready for work,” he added. “There is remote starts where that is probably okay, but if you are leaving your vehicle unattended for a period of time in the morning or the evenings to warm them up then you are leaving yourself at risk for your vehicle to be stolen.”

