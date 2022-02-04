Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison for fentanyl overdose death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, February 3rd, 2022, 28-year-old Tyler Luke Critchlow was sentenced to 144 months in prison for distributing a controlled substance which resulted in death.

On May 3rd, 2020, members of the Des Moines Police Department were dispatched to a Motel 6 in Des Moines for a suspected drug overdose. Medics attempted life-saving techniques, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators reviewed phone records, text messages, reviewed surveillance, and made contact with the victim’s friends and family, which led officers to Critchlow.

Critchlow distributed a heroin and fentanyl mixture to the victim the evening prior. Critchlow pled guilty to the charge.

