Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CNN exec’s ouster rattles prominent staff at pivotal time

FILE - Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and President, CNN Worldwide listens...
FILE - Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and President, CNN Worldwide listens in the spin room after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. CNN faces the challenge of navigating a pivotal moment in the news industry without its dominant leader, as Jeff Zucker's ouster because of a relationship with a colleague unleashed raw, angry feelings among some people he led. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The abrupt ouster of CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker because of a workplace relationship has left some prominent employees feeling angry and uncertain about the direction of their network at a pivotal moment.

The company is about to undergo a corporate ownership change, launch a paid streaming service and replace its most popular on-air host at a time of slumping ratings.

The decision to oust Zucker unleashed some raw, angry feelings at a CNN newsroom meeting on Wednesday, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press.

Executives tried to assure staffers that they would be following the direction Zucker had established.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender sports ban into law
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban into law
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
Widow calls for changes to dental anesthesia requirements after husband dies from routine procedure
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota AG to join investigation into Amir Locke shooting
Police arrested demonstrators who protested the release of convicted murderer and former...
Protests erupt as Jason Van Dyke is released from prison