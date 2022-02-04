Clouds build and winds increase this afternoon, scattered flurries possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold weather continues all across eastern Iowa today. We await the next cold front which is situated off to our northwest early this morning. This front will likely bring in some clouds, increase the wind and may even generate a few flurries this afternoon. The general pattern favors at least one front per day through the next 9 days, but getting any of these fronts to produce any meaningful precipitation will be a challenge. This weekend will be a good example of that with gusty south wind on Saturday, then turning to the northwest on Sunday.

