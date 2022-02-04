Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspect on charges related to theft and identity theft

Kaycee Stickley
Kaycee Stickley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 31, 2022, Cedar Rapids Police were notified of a suspect using another persons’ identity to fraudulently receive medical services at a local hospital.

Investigators identified 34-year-old Kaycee Stickley as a potential suspect. A subsequent investigation alleged that Stickley had been using another person’s identity at a minimum of two medical facilities in Cedar Rapids.

On February 3, 2022, officers located Stickley in the 3000 block of Mount Vernon Rd. SE. She continued using the other person’s identity while speaking with officers.

Officers were able to positively identify Stickley, who was taken into custody on warrants for Revocation of Probation, Voluntary Absence from Custody, and a foreign warrant for Forgery.

Cedar Rapids Police Investigators have additionally charged Stickley with one count of Theft in the First degree (Class C Felony), one count of Identity Theft over $10,000 (class C Felony), and one count of Identity Theft under $1,500 (an Aggravated Misdemeanor).

This is an ongoing investigation and further charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says eight Iowa school districts, including Linn...
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates
Iowa City Community School District sign.
Iowa City Community School District launches ‘Grow Our Own’ program to give pathway for support staff to become teachers
ACLU calls on eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates
Douglas Hurt
Jury convicts Anamosa man of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition
this is an image depicting a fire truck
Structure fire in Iowa City causes estimated $30,000 in damages