Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspect on charges related to theft and identity theft

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 31, 2022, Cedar Rapids Police were notified of a suspect using another persons’ identity to fraudulently receive medical services at a local hospital.

Investigators identified 34-year-old Kaycee Stickley as a potential suspect. A subsequent investigation alleged that Stickley had been using another person’s identity at a minimum of two medical facilities in Cedar Rapids.

On February 3, 2022, officers located Stickley in the 3000 block of Mount Vernon Rd. SE. She continued using the other person’s identity while speaking with officers.

Officers were able to positively identify Stickley, who was taken into custody on warrants for Revocation of Probation, Voluntary Absence from Custody, and a foreign warrant for Forgery.

Cedar Rapids Police Investigators have additionally charged Stickley with one count of Theft in the First degree (Class C Felony), one count of Identity Theft over $10,000 (class C Felony), and one count of Identity Theft under $1,500 (an Aggravated Misdemeanor).

This is an ongoing investigation and further charges are expected.

