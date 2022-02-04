Show You Care
Back to normal? Officials announce coming changes in COVID-19 reporting

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting February 16, Iowa will no longer be in a public health emergency, and officials are going to scale back the resources dedicated to reporting COVID-19 data.

The governor made the announcement about the expiring public health emergency today. Public health officials shared how that would impact their work. Here are some of the biggest take-aways:

  • Two websites will be decommissioned: coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov.
  • People should turn to the IDPH website for information about COVID-19 in the form of weekly reports.
  • The COVID-19 data that will be available/going into reports will change:
    1. Public health entities will no longer be required to report negative test results to the department.
    2. Hospitals will no longer report COVID-19 data to the state. They will continue to report their data to the federal government.
    3. IDPH is no longer requiring long-term care facilities to notify the department when they have three or more infections in residents. This information will no longer be reported publicly by IDPH. Instead, IDPH will use CMS data to identify facilities with positive cases and will assist in infection control.
  • The Iowa-specific vaccine finder tool will no longer be available. The director of IDPH says this is due to the wide accessibility of vaccines.

The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, Kelly Garcia, said that this is an official end to the public health emergency, but it is not an end to officials’ response to COVID-19. “Does making COVID normal mean we are any less concerned about the health of Iowans? No.” She added, “While it is a shift, it doesn’t mean that we’re not doing the work.”

