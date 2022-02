CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy bowler Lucas Dolphin finished fourth at state last year, so he’s highly motivated to top that this season. Dolphin, who started bowling at age 5, rolled his first perfect 300 in high school match last week at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque.

“Surreal,” Dolphin said on his perfect game. “I couldn’t believe it actually happened”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.