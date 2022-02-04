Show You Care
Another triple-double for Clark in No. 21 Iowa women’s win

Caitlin Clark fires her team up after the Hawkeyes came back from an 18-point deficit to defeat...
Caitlin Clark fires her team up after the Hawkeyes came back from an 18-point deficit to defeat Iowa State.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Caitlin Clark collected her fifth triple-double this season and No. 21 Iowa rolled by Wisconsin 84-50.

Clark, who leads the nation in points and assists per game, finished with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting with 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

Monika Czinano added 17 points, freshman Addison O’Grady had a career-high 16 and Kate Martin 10 for the Hawkeyes, who shot 59% in dominating the stat sheet.

Julie Pospisilova and Krustyna Ellew scored 13 points each and Brooke Schramek added 10 for the Badgers (5-16, 2-9), who shot 32%.

Iowa was without injured starters McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall while it was announced Wisconsin starter Sydney Hilliard was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

