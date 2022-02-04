Show You Care
250 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers to mobilize to Poland in 2022

Iowa National Guard entrance.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 250 members of Iowa’s National Guard are preparing to mobilize to Poland.

The Guard said the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City, and the 209th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in Iowa City, were selected to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

That enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting NATO partners.

Send off ceremonies have not been set yet.

