Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

By WICS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening.

It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks.

When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way.

They couldn’t get that done in time, but they did get the driver out of the car before the train hit.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and authorities did not issue any citations.

