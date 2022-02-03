Show You Care
University of Iowa providing COVID-19 tests to every student for free

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is now providing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to every one of its students for free.

The University is currently limiting tests to one per student until it acquires more and not making any of these tests available to any staff or faculty member at the University. They are available at all residence halls as well as the Iowa Memorial Union and Westlawn Building.

These tests give are expected to give the University a more accurate representation of COVID-19 cases on campus.

Neither Iowa State nor UNI has announced any plans to also give rapid antigen tests to students

