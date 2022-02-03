UNI women roll at home, beating Indiana State 72-49

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - With six players in double figures, a balanced attack helped the Panthers cruise in Cedar Falls, bringing their record up to 13-6.

The win marks UNI’s third in a row, and sixth consecutive victory at the McLeod Center.

Junior Kam Finley led the panthers with 15 points. Freshman Grace Boffeli poured in 11 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

With the win, UNI moved to 6-2 in conference play. The Panthers take on Loyola University Chicago next on Friday.

