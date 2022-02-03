Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two in West Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns

A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two people face charges.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two people face charges.

West Des Moines Police say 26-year-old Teta Barley and 25-year-old Kuley Karlar face felony neglect charges.

Police did not give their relationship with the child nor many details about what happened.

But police say the two were caring for the child when he suffered burns on his genital area, butt, thighs, and feet.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants
Brian Edison, 43, who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault...
Police arrest Dubuque man wanted for more than a decade

Latest News

A Dubuque teen accused of being involved in a rape will be charged as an adult.
Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
President Biden has spoken this morning, addressing the nation about this U.S. raid in Syria.
US counter-terrorism operation leads to death of ISIS leader
Eastern Iowa record stores are seeing the impacts of the nationwide revival of vinyl.
Eastern Iowa record stores see impact of vinyl revival
A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two...
Two in Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns
Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes