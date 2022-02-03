Two in West Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two people face charges.

West Des Moines Police say 26-year-old Teta Barley and 25-year-old Kuley Karlar face felony neglect charges.

Police did not give their relationship with the child nor many details about what happened.

But police say the two were caring for the child when he suffered burns on his genital area, butt, thighs, and feet.

