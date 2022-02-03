Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Teen renovates camper in hopes of helping someone who lost their home in the pandemic

A high school student in Florida spent part of the pandemic giving back to her community. (Source: WPTV)
By Josh Navarro
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – A high school student in Florida spent part of the pandemic giving back to her community.

Mia Bonutti, a senior at Oxbridge Academy, renovated a 30-foot camper to donate to someone in need of a home.

“The idea actually started my sophomore year when I came up with the idea during quarantine. And then it kind of became a reality starting my junior year,” she said.

It took about four to five months to completely rip everything apart in the camper and start the renovation.

The year-long project is part of the school’s independent study where a student pursues a topic of interest.

“When you provide them the opportunity to find things for themselves and just there to support them, to let them swim and do on their own, they can do amazing things,” science teacher Benjamin Matzen said.

Mia was able to hone in on her woodworking skills, but it became more about helping those who may have lost a home during the pandemic.

“I really want to make a space for someone who has lost everything and have them at the house even if it is temporary,” Mia said.

The camper will be donated to Veteran Car Donations Friday.

Copyright 2022 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants
Brian Edison, 43, who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault...
Police arrest Dubuque man wanted for more than a decade

Latest News

A Dubuque teen accused of being involved in a rape will be charged as an adult.
Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
President Biden has spoken this morning, addressing the nation about this U.S. raid in Syria.
US counter-terrorism operation leads to death of ISIS leader
Eastern Iowa record stores are seeing the impacts of the nationwide revival of vinyl.
Eastern Iowa record stores see impact of vinyl revival
A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two...
Two in Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns
Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes