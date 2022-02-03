Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

State Hygienic Laboratory receives $9.2 million-dollar grant from CDC

The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount...
The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount compared to the 1.5 million it normally receives.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount compared to the 1.5 million it normally receives.

The lab, which is part of the University of Iowa, helps deal with infectious diseases processing COVID-19 tests for Test Iowa as well as screening newborns from Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Alaska.

The lab plans to use the extra funds to build more laboratories.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

Latest News

Pastor Kyle Rains at New Life Church says the goal is to bring more Afghan refugee families to...
Dubuque church partners with local groups, organizations to bring Afghan refugee family to Dubuque
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to residential fire
Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm could impact local blood availability
Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm impacts local blood donations