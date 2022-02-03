State Hygienic Laboratory receives $9.2 million-dollar grant from CDC

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount compared to the 1.5 million it normally receives.

The lab, which is part of the University of Iowa, helps deal with infectious diseases processing COVID-19 tests for Test Iowa as well as screening newborns from Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Alaska.

The lab plans to use the extra funds to build more laboratories.

