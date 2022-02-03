Show You Care
Ryan, Donarski lead No. 11 Iowa State past No. 25 K-State

Nyamer Diew
Nyamer Diew(Iowa State University)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski scored 15 points apiece, Ashley Joens had a double-double and No. 11 Iowa State used a dominant third quarter to defeat No. 25 Kansas State 70-55.

The Cyclones scored the last five points of the second quarter to lead 31-25 at the half and outscored the Wildcats 24-8 in the third to go up 55-33.

Iowa was 10 of 14 in the quarter with three 3-pointers while Kansas State was 4 of 19.

Ryan had eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Joens had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Brylee Glenn, scoreless in the first half, matched her career high with 19 points for the Wildcats, 17 in the fourth quarter.

