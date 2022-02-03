Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public for help in identifying the person responsible for shooting a bald eagle in southeast Cedar Rapids.

The DNR responded to a report on January 9th of an injured bald eagle near the Sac and Fox trail near the Cedar River. Officials captured the raptor and took it to a local wildlife rehabilitator where a gunshot wound was discovered.

The eagle had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call State Conservation Officer Travis Graves at 319-350-2863, email him at Travis.Graves@DNR.Iowa.gov, or call the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-532-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

