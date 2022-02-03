Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they’re investigating after an ATM was ripped off the ground at Linn Area Credit Union in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.

Police were called to the credit union off Edgewood Road, just north of Highway 30, at around 3 a.m.

Parts of the machine were ripped out.

Police have not said how much money was taken.

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union. (KCRG)

