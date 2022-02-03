Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM on the city's southwest side.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they’re investigating after an ATM was ripped off the ground at Linn Area Credit Union in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.

Police were called to the credit union off Edgewood Road, just north of Highway 30, at around 3 a.m.

Parts of the machine were ripped out.

Police have not said how much money was taken.

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Brian Edison, 43, who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault...
Police arrest Dubuque man wanted for more than a decade
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

Latest News

One sent to hospital after Charles City apartment fire
Officers said 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a...
Marshalltown man arrested after Tuesday night shooting incident
City leaders in Farley are aiming for two grants to renovate a downtown building.
Farley city leaders plan to use grants to renovate historic downtown building
City leaders in Farley are aiming for two grants to renovate a downtown building.
City of Farley to renovate historic downtown building