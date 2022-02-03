Organizations speak out against Scott County using ARPA funds to expand juvenile detention center

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten civil rights, social justice, and community organizations sent a letter to the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, expressing concerns about its plan to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to build a new juvenile detention facility.

The letter speaks out against the plan for the detention center for two different reasons - the original intent of the fund’s use, and the disparaging rate that juvenile detention centers affect black children both in Iowa and Scott County.

The organizations first cite the original intent of the funding that was given to the county, saying that the $7 million were specified by the Department of the Treasury “to provide support to State, local, and Tribal governments... in responding to the impact of COVID-19 and their efforts to contain COVID-19 in their communities, residents, and businesses.”

They claim that using the funding on the detention center does not help contain COVID in the community and is therefore “unlawful.”

The organizations also urge against the building of a juvenile dention center in general, citing statistics that show a black child is disproportionally more likely to face juvenile detention than a white child in Iowa and especially in Scott County.

According to the ACLU, black children are more likely to be placed in detention centers in Iowa 8.7 times higher than their white peers. In Scott County, one out of every 22 black children is placed in juvenile detention compared to one out of every 457 white children.

“These are deeply disturbing numbers,” said Stringer. “Scott County should be doing what it can to remedy racial disparities in its treatment of youth, not make them worse.”

You can read their full letter to the Scott County Board below:

