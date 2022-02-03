One sent to hospital after Charles City apartment fire

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Charles City Wednesday night.

Roughly 40 firefighters responded to the fire just after 9 p.m., and worked through wind chills as low as -30 degrees.

The Charles City Fire Department said crews evacuated people at the apartment building, located at 701 Milwaukee Street, but the crews also had to evacuate because the fire was so large.

It reportedly took more than five hours to finish at the scene.

Multiple other fire departments and agencies also responded.

A church opened their doors as a warming shelter for crews.

