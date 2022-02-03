Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One sent to hospital after Charles City apartment fire

A fire sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and put roughly 40 firefighters in wind chills as low as negative 30 degrees.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Charles City Wednesday night.

Roughly 40 firefighters responded to the fire just after 9 p.m., and worked through wind chills as low as -30 degrees.

The Charles City Fire Department said crews evacuated people at the apartment building, located at 701 Milwaukee Street, but the crews also had to evacuate because the fire was so large.

It reportedly took more than five hours to finish at the scene.

Multiple other fire departments and agencies also responded.

A church opened their doors as a warming shelter for crews.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Brian Edison, 43, who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault...
Police arrest Dubuque man wanted for more than a decade
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

Latest News

Officers said 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a...
Marshalltown man arrested after Tuesday night shooting incident
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
City leaders in Farley are aiming for two grants to renovate a downtown building.
Farley city leaders plan to use grants to renovate historic downtown building
City leaders in Farley are aiming for two grants to renovate a downtown building.
City of Farley to renovate historic downtown building