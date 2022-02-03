Muscatine City Council to consider revised animal control ordinance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 3rd, the Muscatine City Council will hold their first reading of the newly revised Animal Control Ordinance at City Hall.

The proposed ordinance includes revisions to definitions and requirements related to animal care, dangerous and vicious dogs, tethering, irresponsible ownership, right to appeal violations of this Code Section, and other minor modifications and revisions.

People who do not want to attend the in-person meeting can watch virtually through the link here. The meeting will also be broadcast on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2.

You can read a summary of the changes below:

You can find the full run-through of the meeting’s agenda here.

