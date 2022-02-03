Midwest snowstorm could impact local blood availability

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A snowstorm moving through parts of the Midwest has dropped double-digit numbers.

While the storm isn’t expected to hit Cedar Rapids, it is having an impact on local blood donation numbers.

Impact Iowa serves 120 hospitals across the Midwest, including in Eastern Iowa.

“Cities like Springfield, St. Louis, and Peoria have seen significant winter weather impacts,” said Impact Iowa Manager of Donor Relations, Lisa Sparrow. “They’re having to cancel donations, they’re canceling blood drives, and closing donor centers early.”

Sparrow said her team has started to reach out to past donors to see if they would be willing to donate in hopes of making up for the 200 cancellations in 24 hours. That blood would be used during trauma situations such as car crash injuries, or people in need of a blood transfusion after chemotherapy or giving birth.

“That’s a full day of collections we lost in a large portion of our service area,” she said. “We want to do everything in our power to make up the difference.”

