Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Midwest snowstorm could impact local blood availability

By Brian Bledsoe
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A snowstorm moving through parts of the Midwest has dropped double-digit numbers.

While the storm isn’t expected to hit Cedar Rapids, it is having an impact on local blood donation numbers.

Impact Iowa serves 120 hospitals across the Midwest, including in Eastern Iowa.

“Cities like Springfield, St. Louis, and Peoria have seen significant winter weather impacts,” said Impact Iowa Manager of Donor Relations, Lisa Sparrow. “They’re having to cancel donations, they’re canceling blood drives, and closing donor centers early.”

Sparrow said her team has started to reach out to past donors to see if they would be willing to donate in hopes of making up for the 200 cancellations in 24 hours. That blood would be used during trauma situations such as car crash injuries, or people in need of a blood transfusion after chemotherapy or giving birth.

“That’s a full day of collections we lost in a large portion of our service area,” she said. “We want to do everything in our power to make up the difference.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to residential fire
Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm impacts local blood donations
Joanie McMahon.
9 Who Care: Joanie McMahon donates her time to preserving Cedar Rapids history and helping those less fortunate
Fairley aiming to restore historic building
Fairley aiming to restore historic building