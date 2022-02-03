Show You Care
Marshalltown man arrested after Tuesday night shooting incident

Officers said 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting incident.
Officers said 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting incident.e(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marshalltown man has been arrested after police say he shot someone on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of West Grant Street just after 9 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health to be treated.

Witnesses in the area provided officers with a description of the suspect.

Officers said they later found the suspect, 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie, walking in the area and placed him under arrest. They also recovered the weapon used in the incident.

Laurie faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, among others.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

