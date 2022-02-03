Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying an individual suspected to be associated with vehicle burglaries and fraudulent check cashing in the Johnson and Linn County areas.

If you have information that could help the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, call them at 319-356-6020, or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at 319-358-TIPS. You can also email icareacrimestoppers@gmail.com. or use this link to send information anonymously.

Officials want to remind citizens to remove all valuables (wallets, purses, checkbooks, electronics, etc.) from your vehicle prior to locking it up and leaving.

