Iowa at Ohio State men’s basketball game postponed due to wintry weather

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, brings the ball upcourt against Ohio State's C.J. Walker during...
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, brings the ball upcourt against Ohio State's C.J. Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The college basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes has been postponed due to inclement weather in Columbus.

The game had been scheduled for Thursday night, but winter weather forced the cancellation of travel plans.

A major winter storm stretched across much of the U.S. bringing snow and ice to states from Texas to Ohio, as well as states further east.

The University of Iowa announced the game cancellation, saying the teams will work with the Big Ten Conference on rescheduling the game.

The Hawkeyes next game will be against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

