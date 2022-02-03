Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers debate bill over parental rights at school

A bill that would outline the rights parents have when it comes to what their children are taught in Iowa schools advanced in the Iowa legislature.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill that would outline the rights parents have when it comes to what their children are taught in Iowa schools advanced in the Iowa legislature.

The Senate Education Subcommittee passed it on Wednesday.

The bill would require prior written permission from parents for lessons which contain obscene material.

During a meeting with lawmakers yesterday, some parents expressed their concerns about some books available in schools.

This includes ones with LGBTQ plus topics.

“We are spinning our wheels and wasting our time, discussing if we should tell kids, if they’re girls or boys, cats or dogs, or anything else you want to name under the sun,” said Nicole Hasso, an Iowa mother. “What happened to teaching our kids reading, writing and arithmetic.”

But several groups are also concerned about protecting the confidentiality of a child when sharing information with a parent.

