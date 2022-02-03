Iowa Fraud Fighters warn to look out for ‘romance scams’ as we near Valentine’s Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - While February may be the month of romance, officials are warning that love and companionship may also involve a scam.

A romance scam is when a con artist uses a fake identity to gain a victim’s trust and affection to steal personal information and/or money from the victim.

Officials say that the romantic interest often never meets in person, keeping conversations through a barrier of a dating app, social media, text, phone call, or email. The scammers then gain the victim’s trust through promises and gifts of love, evolving the relationship, before giving the victim an urgent situation that would require them to give the scammer large amounts of money quickly.

FBI data shows that “romance scams” were responsible for over 23,000 reported victims losing over $605 million in 2020 - a steep increase from just five years prior (12,500 victims and $203 million in losses in 2015).

The Iowa Fraud Fighter program lists the following tips to avoid being a victim to romance scams:

Stop. Think. Call. Discuss non-traditional investments or the request for money with a trusted source.

before you invest Double-check . Ensure anyone trying to sell you an investment is properly licensed as well as the investment being sold.

Be cautious posting on social media or dating sites, and beware of online investment solicitations. Don’t click on links in emails or text messages.

Never give out your personal banking information or send money to someone you don’t know, especially if you haven’t met in person.

Research the online profile and picture to see if it has been used elsewhere or on multiple online profiles.

Beware of someone trying to isolate you from your friends and family.

If an investment pulls at your heartstrings, walk away.

