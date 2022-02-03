Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Fraud Fighters warn to look out for ‘romance scams’ as we near Valentine’s Day

Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - While February may be the month of romance, officials are warning that love and companionship may also involve a scam.

A romance scam is when a con artist uses a fake identity to gain a victim’s trust and affection to steal personal information and/or money from the victim.

Officials say that the romantic interest often never meets in person, keeping conversations through a barrier of a dating app, social media, text, phone call, or email. The scammers then gain the victim’s trust through promises and gifts of love, evolving the relationship, before giving the victim an urgent situation that would require them to give the scammer large amounts of money quickly.

FBI data shows that “romance scams” were responsible for over 23,000 reported victims losing over $605 million in 2020 - a steep increase from just five years prior (12,500 victims and $203 million in losses in 2015).

The Iowa Fraud Fighter program lists the following tips to avoid being a victim to romance scams:

  • Stop. Think. Call. Discuss non-traditional investments or the request for money with a trusted source.
  • Double-check before you invest. Ensure anyone trying to sell you an investment is properly licensed as well as the investment being sold.
  • Be cautious posting on social media or dating sites, and beware of online investment solicitations. Don’t click on links in emails or text messages.
  • Never give out your personal banking information or send money to someone you don’t know, especially if you haven’t met in person.
  • Research the online profile and picture to see if it has been used elsewhere or on multiple online profiles.
  • Beware of someone trying to isolate you from your friends and family.
  • If an investment pulls at your heartstrings, walk away.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

Latest News

A Dubuque teen accused of being involved in a rape will be charged as an adult.
Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
Eastern Iowa record stores are seeing the impacts of the nationwide revival of vinyl.
Eastern Iowa record stores see impact of vinyl revival
President Biden has spoken this morning, addressing the nation about this U.S. raid in Syria.
US counter-terrorism operation leads to death of ISIS leader
A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two...
Two in Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns
Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes