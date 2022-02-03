Iowa DOT pursues interchange at problematic intersection at Highway 151 in Springville

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The site of two crashes earlier this week in Springville is the focus for a new interchange for the Iowa Department of Transportation. The intersection of Springville Road and Highway 151 has seen 27 crashes in the last five years.

“To me it just seems to be a disaster,” Sally Deeb said, Owner of Sally’s On Broadway in Springville.

Deeb has owned her business in Springville for 9 years and has heard time after time of crashes at the intersection. She remembers one in particular, a few years back, that injured an older couple in route to her restaurant.

”She told the EMT that was on duty that night that she was on her way to Sally’s for buffet and then it just really made me feel terrible,” Deeb explained.

The latest two crashes happened this week. On Monday night multiple drivers were involved but no one was hurt. Then, on Tuesday, a crash caused minor injuries. In that case a car crossing 151 did not yield and was hit by a semi.

“We make the medians intentionally so that people have a safe refuge,” explained Cathy Cutler, Transportation Planner with the Iowa DOT.

Cutler says most of the crashes that happen at the intersection come when drivers cross 151 without stopping in the median to check for traffic.

The DOT has been talking about adding an exit for about 15 years. It’s something Cutler calls a polarizing project.

”Some people are like don’t build an interchange it would ruin the gateway to our town, it’s not needed, it’s mostly driver error accidents,” Cutler explained.

The DOT notes crashes at the intersection have killed 3 people in the past. They’re moving ahead with plans to install an interchange as wrecks continue to happen despite added safety measures.

The DOT put in warning signs with flashing lights in 2008 and added pavement markings. In 2011 they installed paved shoulders. In 2012 they added more flashing lights, advisory speed limit signs and an automated intersection warning system. Most recently, in 2020, they implemented a 55mph speed limit at the intersection.

“Our plan right now is to take that request for quarter preservation to the Iowa DOT in March. Then there’s a 60 day public comment period,” Cutler explained.

If the quarter preservation is approved, the DOT would then need to request money from the DOT Commission for the interchange project itself.

“Even if we get funding we have additional work to do,” Cutler said.

The earliest construction could start at the intersection is likely still 5-6 years out. It’s a long road to change, but some in Springville believe it’s time.

“We can’t seem to stop it from happening and so now it just seems like something needs to be changed,” Deeb said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.