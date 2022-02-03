Hartig Drug Company offers free COVID-19 PCR test kits in Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hartig Drug said it is now offering free COVID-19 PCR test kits at all of its locations in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Customers looking for these tests must take an online assessment at www.iNeedaCovid19test.com, then select a Hartig Drug location to be given a voucher.

Hartig Drug said the program will help expand test availability, in particular for the more accurate PCR tests.

Instructions will be provided with the test kits for how to collect a specimen and properly return it to a drop box at Hartig Drug.

Results will then be emailed in about three to five business days.

The PCR tests are made available through a partnership between Hartig Drug Company and testing company eTrueNorth.

Hartig Drug also makes rapid, antigen COVID-19 tests available.

