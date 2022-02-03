Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing

Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns. (WFOR, Duane Smith via CNN)
By WFOR Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WFOR) - A South Florida grandfather and his 11-year-old grandson tried magnet fishing for the first time in a Miami canal and reeled in two sniper rifles.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, dropped a five-pound magnet in a Miami canal during a weekend fishing trip. The two reeled in two pounds of scrap metal and 40 pounds of gun: two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles.

The guns were not loaded, and they didn’t find any ammunition.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles and two pounds of scrap metal while magnet fishing in a Miami canal.(Source: Duane Smith, WFOR via CNN)

“It’s total beginners’ luck,” Smith said.

He was able to clean up the guns, which were covered in shrink wrap, once the two got home.

“Then, I noticed that the serial numbers were gouged out, and at that point, they became illegal for me to possess and we notified the police,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns.

Allen says this find is part of his mission to do good.

“Capturing guns and saving the world, which means picking up garbage,” the 11-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Smith says this lucky catch isn’t the only reason he hopes for many more fishing days to come.

“It’s been really special to do something outside that he [Allen] likes, so, something we both like that we can do together is icing on the cake,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Brian Edison, 43, who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault...
Police arrest Dubuque man wanted for more than a decade
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

Latest News

Major health insurance companies are raking in record profits while insurance gets more...
Insurance rates skyrocket as companies make record profits
City leaders in Farley are aiming for two grants to renovate a downtown building.
City of Farley to renovate historic downtown building
Drivers had quite the difficult time commuting in these conditions on Wednesday.
Winter weather slams much of US
New COVID-19 data from the state shows hospitalizations are still going down, but the number of...
Iowa hospitalizations drop as virus spread rate slows
Authorities in Cedar Rapids are looking for a man after he didn't appear in court on a charge...
Cedar Rapids man accused of sending threats to prosecutor