GPS monitoring program to start in Johnson County this spring

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An ankle monitor may soon become a required accessory for some defendants in Johnson County awaiting trial.

Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel says they will be used on individuals who have been accused of crime, but haven’t been convicted of anything, they’re now just in jail on bond waiting for their day in court.

The idea to implement the device goes back to 2019. Sheriff Kunkel and several other law enforcement officials took a work trip to North Carolina.

“We spent a couple of days observing how the Justice system out there has taken a multi-pronged approach to preventing and dealing with domestic violence,” said Kunkel.

In this upcoming pre-trial program, set to start on April 1, the device would be used for defendants accused of serious crime like domestic violence, sexual assault and forcible felony. Kunkel says it will give law enforcement the ability to have real-time track and live knowledge of that person’s whereabouts.

“That’s particularly important for people charged in the crime of domestic violence and they have a victim who is out there in the public and there’s a no contact order place between the two,” he said.

Altogether the program will cost $1.1 million in federal stimulus money over five years. The first year will cost about $140 thousand.

