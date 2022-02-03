Ferentz wants Iowa alumni advisory committee to continue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says he wants to restructure an advisory committee of former players formed after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program.

The timeline of when a new committee will be formed and who will be on it is unclear.

Former offensive lineman David Porter was the leader of the original 10-person committee. He suggested in early January that it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz.

